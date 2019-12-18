"Free" energy generator

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21043" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>
You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:
add Add another recipient
1 comment posted so far.
Login to add a comment.
Expand all comments
keyboard_arrow_left newer
older keyboard_arrow_right
Category:
Science
Published:
12 hours ago
Submitted by:
Judge-Jake
Views:
80
Rating:
(5 votes)
Length:
8:58 minutes
Filesize:
89.3 megabytes
Dimensions:
1024 × 576 px
0 1. Klemm commented 10 hours ago