convert a parabolic satellite dish into a solar oven.

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21044" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Struggling Sea Turtle Saved From Fish Netting In The Maldives
Chipmunk Tod and Mom are best friends.
Hell hath no fury... like an angry rubbish collector.
Two Adult Elephants Work Together To Save Young Calf From Drowning
Stopping a speeding car
French lighthouse shift change

Comments

0 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments