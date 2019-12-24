Christmas Wrenches/jingle bells

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21062" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

A Brazilian Family With Twelve Fingers
Animal Crossing
Why Enclosed Spaces Are So Dangerous? | Enclosed Space Entry
Beautiful green hummingbird filmed in slow motion
The Problem With Facebook
Lion versus hyenas

Comments

1 comment posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake52 achievements

0 1. Judge-Jake commented 11 hours ago

Far left F# I think needs tuning. :D