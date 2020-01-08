Walking Fail - Man Falls on Ice in Dublin On RTE news

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21085" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Antique Lighter Needs No Flint And Makes No Sparks
Excavator Mounts Heroic Rescue of Young Deer Trapped in Mud
Reporter falls in the river
40 Seconds Flat
Old man skateboard tricks
Insane flood rescue

Comments

6 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake52 achievements

+2 1. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago

I did that about ten years ago in a high street on the way to the bank, except my legs went up in the air and landed square on my back, couldn't breath winded me so much, was aching for days afterwards. Then I noticed several people sitting in their cars with camera's actually filming people falling at the same spot. I THOUGHT WHAT a great idea, so I finished my banking went back to my car and had the funniest ten minutes of my life. I do realise that if there was a hell I would probably be going there but I figured the alternative would have been driving off and missing the fun which would have helped no one. :):(:D:'(<3
Picture of Klemm37 achievements

+2 2. Klemm commented 2 days ago

#1 That certainly explains some things
Picture of snotraddict44 achievements

0 3. snotraddict commented 1 day ago

Water supplies are at critically low levels?
Picture of nobita882 achievements

-3 4. nobita88 commented 1 day ago

Your article makes me more experienced and impressed, I hope you will have more good posts in the near future to share with readers. https://shell-shockers.online
Picture of Judge-Jake52 achievements

+1 5. Judge-Jake commented 1 day ago

#4 And you comment makes me think you are one of the many chancer spam idiots that crawl onto Snotr.

#2 Thanks Klemmy I gave you a thumbs up for your trouble.
Picture of thundersnow58 achievements

0 6. thundersnow commented 24 hours ago

#4 Good for you, now scurry along! >:)