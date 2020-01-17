Amazing acrobat WOWS judges on Croatia's Got Talent

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21105" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Chipmunk caught red handed....kinda
Lifeboat Launch, Win Or Fail?
Speed Chess
Old man skateboard tricks
Thunder strokes
Remembrance Day 'sergeant' not in the military: DND

Comments

0 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments