See the most detailed images ever taken of the sun

New images taken by the Inouye solar telescope in Hawaii show the sun's surface in unprecedented detail thanks to its 30km resolution - more than twice that of other solar observatories

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21120" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Google Maps Hacks by Simon Weckert
A Trucker's Life - Icy Edition
Plane Hits Reporter
DEAR BASKETBALL - KOBE BRYANT SUB ITA
Crashes & Show SS3 Rallye Monte Carlo 2020 | ADRacing
Milk. White Poison or Healthy Drink?

Comments

3 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Dennyboy38 achievements

+1 1. Dennyboy commented 2 days ago

Looks like a plate of sweetcorn..:D
Picture of ducklife4 achievements

-3 2. ducklife commented 22 hours ago

The most detailed images of the sun you share are easy to understand. Give me lots of valuable information.

<a href="https://fnafworld.co">fnaf</a>
Picture of Judge-Jake52 achievements

+3 3. Judge-Jake commented 18 hours ago

#2 Snotr ADMIN Ducklife is actually Pondlife and a scammer could you please remove.............