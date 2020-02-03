See the most detailed images ever taken of the sun
New images taken by the Inouye solar telescope in Hawaii show the sun's surface in unprecedented detail thanks to its 30km resolution - more than twice that of other solar observatories
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
3 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
4
52
3. Judge-Jake commented 18 hours ago
#2 Snotr ADMIN Ducklife is actually Pondlife and a scammer could you please remove.............
+1 1. Dennyboy commented 2 days ago