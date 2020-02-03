Plane Hits Reporter

Sometime during the 1970s, when a local television news reporter by the name of Richard Wyatt was preparing an item for the forthcoming Weston-super-mare airshow (Weston is in Somerset, UK). One of the attractions was to be a "flour bombing" exhibition, where the
Piper Cub was to drop bags of flower on a target somewhere on the airfield. It was thought to be a good idea if Richard was to become the target for the news report. The result was as per the video, Richard was taken to hospital, where the injuries were found to be not life threatening. The Piper Cub landed without incident and was found to have a small dent in the wing tip where it had hit Richard's Head."

Comments

Picture of Judge-Jake52 achievements

+1 1. Judge-Jake commented 3 days ago

The pilot did that on purpose. >:)
Picture of nomaddaf22 achievements

+1 2. nomaddaf commented 3 days ago

update.....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEJ17J96Ols
Picture of RobertTusk18 achievements

-2 3. RobertTusk commented 3 days ago

Air show in the UK.
Britain Joined the EU (EEC) in the 1970s.
Brexit can take Britain back to those great halcyon days.
Picture of tomthecabinboy36 achievements

+1 4. tomthecabinboy commented 3 days ago

He also asked them to call the Hat shop to tell them his hand made hat now might need to be readjusted.
Picture of snotraddict44 achievements

0 5. snotraddict commented 2 days ago

#3 If you're lucky.
Picture of ducklife4 achievements

-4 6. ducklife commented 22 hours ago

