Plane Hits Reporter

Sometime during the 1970s, when a local television news reporter by the name of Richard Wyatt was preparing an item for the forthcoming Weston-super-mare airshow (Weston is in Somerset, UK). One of the attractions was to be a "flour bombing" exhibition, where the

Piper Cub was to drop bags of flower on a target somewhere on the airfield. It was thought to be a good idea if Richard was to become the target for the news report. The result was as per the video, Richard was taken to hospital, where the injuries were found to be not life threatening. The Piper Cub landed without incident and was found to have a small dent in the wing tip where it had hit Richard's Head."

