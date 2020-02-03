A Trucker's Life - Icy Edition

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21122" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Google Maps Hacks by Simon Weckert
Plane Hits Reporter
See the most detailed images ever taken of the sun
DEAR BASKETBALL - KOBE BRYANT SUB ITA
Crashes & Show SS3 Rallye Monte Carlo 2020 | ADRacing
Milk. White Poison or Healthy Drink?

Comments

6 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Dennyboy38 achievements

+3 1. Dennyboy commented 2 days ago

"Language Timothy"..:)
Picture of ducklife4 achievements
Comment rated too low. Show this comment

-5 2. ducklife commented 22 hours ago

The video you share is quite fascinating and dramatic. with many dangerous situations.

[url=https://vex3.online]vex 3[/url]
Picture of Judge-Jake52 achievements

+2 3. Judge-Jake commented 18 hours ago

ADMIN PLEASE REMOVE FUCKLIFE #2 SCAMMER SCAMMER SCAMMER!!!!!!!
Picture of thundersnow58 achievements

+2 4. thundersnow commented 14 hours ago

#3 I can't but laugh about your post, but totally agree. We don't need ducklife's stupid ads.

#1 Not getting it, again. Sorry! 8-):squirrel:
Picture of Dennyboy38 achievements

0 5. Dennyboy commented 6 hours ago

#4 "Language Timothy" From a British TV comedy (Sorry) starring Ronnie Corbett, a 42 years old man still living with his nagging parents. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sorry!_%28TV_series%29
Picture of oregonn8tive25 achievements

0 6. oregonn8tive commented 22 minutes ago

Highway 97 at Klamath Lake in Oregon. There are crazy people out there even when the road is dry. Looks like mile marker 261.