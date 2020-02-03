A Trucker's Life - Icy Edition
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
6 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
4
Comment rated too low. Show this comment
2. ducklife commented 22 hours ago
The video you share is quite fascinating and dramatic. with many dangerous situations.
[url=https://vex3.online]vex 3[/url]
[url=https://vex3.online]vex 3[/url]
52
3. Judge-Jake commented 18 hours ago
ADMIN PLEASE REMOVE FUCKLIFE #2 SCAMMER SCAMMER SCAMMER!!!!!!!
58
4. thundersnow commented 14 hours ago
#3 I can't but laugh about your post, but totally agree. We don't need ducklife's stupid ads.
#1 Not getting it, again. Sorry!
#1 Not getting it, again. Sorry!
38
5. Dennyboy commented 6 hours ago
#4 "Language Timothy" From a British TV comedy (Sorry) starring Ronnie Corbett, a 42 years old man still living with his nagging parents. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sorry!_%28TV_series%29
25
6. oregonn8tive commented 22 minutes ago
Highway 97 at Klamath Lake in Oregon. There are crazy people out there even when the road is dry. Looks like mile marker 261.
+3 1. Dennyboy commented 2 days ago