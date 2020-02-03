Google Maps Hacks by Simon Weckert
99 smartphones are transported in a handcart to generate virtual traffic jam in Google Maps.Through this activity, it is possible to turn a green street red which has an impact in the physical world by navigating cars on another route to avoid being stuck in traffic.
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
3 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
52
2. Judge-Jake commented 18 hours ago
how strange...............
58
3. thundersnow commented 14 hours ago
But it totally makes sense and is funny.
+1 1. snotraddict commented 2 days ago