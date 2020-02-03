Google Maps Hacks by Simon Weckert

99 smartphones are transported in a handcart to generate virtual traffic jam in Google Maps.Through this activity, it is possible to turn a green street red which has an impact in the physical world by navigating cars on another route to avoid being stuck in traffic.

Comments

3 comments posted so far.

Expand all comments

snotraddict

1. snotraddict commented 2 days ago

The era of what you can believe and can't believe is upon us.
Judge-Jake

2. Judge-Jake commented 18 hours ago

how strange...............
thundersnow

3. thundersnow commented 14 hours ago

But it totally makes sense and is funny. :D