A coyote and a badger use a culvert as a wildlife crossing to pass under a busy California highway.

A coyote and a badger use a culvert as a wildlife crossing to pass under a busy California highway together. Coyotes and badgers are known to hunt together.

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21126" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Buggy fail
Ancient Archery
When you are a bus driver and think you are alone
How vines work
Billboard advertising falls on top of two cars during strong winds
Paralyzed man invents a cool and unique device to help himself

Comments

4 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of tomthecabinboy36 achievements

+1 1. tomthecabinboy commented 4 days ago

Think this tune should have been playing the background.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwlxeYA1SQI
Picture of thundersnow58 achievements

0 2. thundersnow commented 3 days ago

#1 Nice fit! :)
Picture of ringmaster54 achievements

+1 3. ringmaster commented 1 day ago

Animals do not cross roads. The roads cross nature.
Picture of thundersnow58 achievements

0 4. thundersnow commented 18 hours ago

#3 So very very true!