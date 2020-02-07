A coyote and a badger use a culvert as a wildlife crossing to pass under a busy California highway.
A coyote and a badger use a culvert as a wildlife crossing to pass under a busy California highway together. Coyotes and badgers are known to hunt together.
Comments
58
2. thundersnow commented 3 days ago
#1 Nice fit!
54
3. ringmaster commented 1 day ago
Animals do not cross roads. The roads cross nature.
58
4. thundersnow commented 18 hours ago
#3 So very very true!
+1 1. tomthecabinboy commented 4 days ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwlxeYA1SQI