Avalanche Triggered from Telluride, Colorado's Ajax Peak

Comments

5 comments posted so far.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake52 achievements

+5 1. Judge-Jake commented 3 days ago

Am I the only one who wanted the avalanche to cover the entire village burying all the idiots that whooped? >:)>:)>:)>:)>:)>:)>:)>:)>:)
Picture of MicoMaco25 achievements

+2 2. MicoMaco commented 2 days ago

#1 No, you're not.
Picture of Judge-Jake52 achievements

+1 3. Judge-Jake commented 18 hours ago

#2 Phew I felt really singularly bad there, for a moment. :D
Picture of thundersnow58 achievements

+1 4. thundersnow commented 18 hours ago

#3 You're not singular in that thought, I thought the same thing, glad I wasn't the only one..:D:squirrel:
Picture of Judge-Jake52 achievements

0 5. Judge-Jake commented 16 hours ago

We are a group of really bad people. :D:squirrel: