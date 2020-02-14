Best Pilots in the World Storm Ciara Crosswind landings and Takeoffs and Go-around Extreme Weather

All aircraft landed and took off safely ! These pilots are well trained and airplanes are well build.
Watch out for Embraer E190 Go-around at Birmingham EGBB Airport during Storm Ciara . The pilots received windshear warning at minimums and decided to abort the landing. The wind was 210°↑ 25 gusty up to 39 knots.
Also in this footage Emirates Airbus A380 crosswind landing with an impressive reverse thrust , Boeing 787 takeoff during bad weather conditions and many more.
At one point I had to stop filming , it was too windy ! Britain is bracing for more bad weather this weekend, with forecasters warning that Storm Dennis could hit the UK. Met Office meteorologists have confirmed that there will be strong gusts across the UK, with a yellow weather warning in place on Saturday.

snotraddict commented 2 days ago

Wow. Nice footage.
Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago

Yes given the choice I think I would have avoided all of those flights.:x
nomaddaf commented 2 days ago

That runway would suck on a good day !