Wealth Inequality in America
Video is from 2012, it has gotten worse since
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
3 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
52
2. Judge-Jake commented 5 hours ago
It's appalling when you think about it, it could make you really angry if you thought about it too much. Absolute greed by the few, what do they think they are ever going to do with that amount of wealth. There are only so many homes you can live in, so many cars you can drive, only so many hours in the day and only so many days in a life time.
43
3. seldomseen77 commented 2 hours ago
Socialism does not advocate for everybody to have the same amount of wealth. If you believe that, then you have already been mislead by the American elites and media companies.
Socialism advocates for the workers owning the means of production. This means that companies are not owned and controlled by a rich board of investors who actually do no tangible work. Company ownership and control is spread between each individual worker.
This ensures for instance that your company will never ship your jobs oversees because, well, that would mean that you have decided yourself to ship your own job oversees, which you will never do.
However, companies still compete with each other on a free marketplace, so some do better than others, and hence their workers are wealthier than workers from other companies.
This system brings democracy in the workplace while ensuring there is still an economic incentive to work harder than your neighbor.
Socialism advocates for the workers owning the means of production. This means that companies are not owned and controlled by a rich board of investors who actually do no tangible work. Company ownership and control is spread between each individual worker.
This ensures for instance that your company will never ship your jobs oversees because, well, that would mean that you have decided yourself to ship your own job oversees, which you will never do.
However, companies still compete with each other on a free marketplace, so some do better than others, and hence their workers are wealthier than workers from other companies.
This system brings democracy in the workplace while ensuring there is still an economic incentive to work harder than your neighbor.
+2 1. RobertTusk commented 12 hours ago
Trump printed $1.5 trillion out of thin air for his tax cuts.
Most of that went on tax cuts for corporations.
What did they do with this new-found pile of cash?
They bought back their own stock swelling the NASDAQ.
And who benefited? The wealthy who own the stock - all of Trump's billionaire friends.
The savings rate in the U.S. was 8.8% in 2012.
It fell to 6.5% by March 2019.
55 million Americans have no savings (2019 figure),