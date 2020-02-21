Why Finland's schools outperform most others across the developed world | 7.30

Finland has an economy and a population about the fifth the size of Australia's. But its schools consistently outperform ours and most others across the developed world.

Children in Finland don't begin school until the age of seven and they're only in classrooms half the time of their Australian counterparts.

