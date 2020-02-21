Why Finland's schools outperform most others across the developed world | 7.30
Finland has an economy and a population about the fifth the size of Australia's. But its schools consistently outperform ours and most others across the developed world.
Children in Finland don't begin school until the age of seven and they're only in classrooms half the time of their Australian counterparts.
2. thundersnow commented 2 days ago
#1 I would not just move my children there, I would move myself there as well. And yes, I agree, it's mostly the parents who don't spend time with their children satisfying their urge to learn by exposing them to many different things that are a part of our world.
3. ughlah commented 10 hours ago
#1 Is this some racial superiority thing, like the foreign kids are to stupid to learn the language before school? Or are their parents to blame? Or do you think that 80% of kids just recently entered england?
Yes, we do need to make sure that all children know the language before school, but if you think the ability to learn, called iq, is higher in english kids you have fallen for the racial propaganda.
It is true we have problems with ghettos where people see themselves chanceless and that gets inherited by their kids. Per se all kids are equally lazy and equally clever.
We have social problems not racial problems! It is poison for out society if our words can be misunderstood or have the same level of ambiguity as your post.
If anything we need programs to teach the language to the kids early on and programs to give foreigners equal (not better!) chances on the job market, if you want to get rid of the problem.
And here is what the right wings are best at. They don’t want the foreigners in „their“ jobs, thus creating the problem, then complain about the results, and if the lowest class jobs should be filled by anyone else but foreigners they complain again.
Decide what you want and come up with a solution before you disrespect people!
+1 1. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago