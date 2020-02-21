Why Finland's schools outperform most others across the developed world | 7.30

Finland has an economy and a population about the fifth the size of Australia's. But its schools consistently outperform ours and most others across the developed world.
Children in Finland don't begin school until the age of seven and they're only in classrooms half the time of their Australian counterparts.

Read more ›

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21138" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Speed Chess
Why all solar panels are secretly LEDs (and all LEDs are secretly solar panels)
Russian Tornado Dashcam - Nice Day for a Ride!
Gold Bullion Vault - Periodic Table of Videos
Hummingbird Pool Party Number Five!
Cat asking for a stroke

Comments

3 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake52 achievements

+1 1. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago

One thing that is immediately obvious is that the classroom seems to be made of of 100% Finn Children. Here in the Uk the average classroom is 80% full of children from other countries who can't even speak English. This Finnish school looks to be absolutely brilliant ours in comparison is full of kids that don't want to learn, won't learn and don't give a flying feck for education and neither do their parents. If I were a parent these days I would move my children to Finland.
Picture of thundersnow58 achievements

+1 2. thundersnow commented 2 days ago

#1 I would not just move my children there, I would move myself there as well. And yes, I agree, it's mostly the parents who don't spend time with their children satisfying their urge to learn by exposing them to many different things that are a part of our world.
Picture of ughlah41 achievements

+1 3. ughlah commented 10 hours ago

#1 Is this some racial superiority thing, like the foreign kids are to stupid to learn the language before school? Or are their parents to blame? Or do you think that 80% of kids just recently entered england?

Yes, we do need to make sure that all children know the language before school, but if you think the ability to learn, called iq, is higher in english kids you have fallen for the racial propaganda.

It is true we have problems with ghettos where people see themselves chanceless and that gets inherited by their kids. Per se all kids are equally lazy and equally clever.

We have social problems not racial problems! It is poison for out society if our words can be misunderstood or have the same level of ambiguity as your post.

If anything we need programs to teach the language to the kids early on and programs to give foreigners equal (not better!) chances on the job market, if you want to get rid of the problem.

And here is what the right wings are best at. They don’t want the foreigners in „their“ jobs, thus creating the problem, then complain about the results, and if the lowest class jobs should be filled by anyone else but foreigners they complain again.

Decide what you want and come up with a solution before you disrespect people!