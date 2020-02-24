Major Breakthrough: Graphene Batteries FINALLY Hit the Market
Comments
2. RobertTusk commented 1 day ago
Every couple o months someone presents a battery that will save the planet.
You never hear from them again.
3. ringmaster commented 18 hours ago
#1 yes, reacted on that too.
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/peace/2010/summary/
4. snotraddict commented 5 hours ago
Interesting. 30% is kinda steep especially at the current phone prices but it has dropped dramatically. If the properties are as good as they say they are, and the costs come down even more, perhaps it'll work.
5. ComentAtor commented 4 hours ago
#3 two winning the Nobel Prize in Physics! in 2010 "for groundbreaking experiments regarding the two-dimensional material graphene
+2 1. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago