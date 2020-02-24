Major Breakthrough: Graphene Batteries FINALLY Hit the Market

Comments

+2 1. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago

Fascinating stuff. Imagine getting a Nobel peace prize for sticking a piece of sellotape on a piece of Graphite...I'd kill for a Nobel Peace Prize. :D
0 2. RobertTusk commented 1 day ago

Every couple o months someone presents a battery that will save the planet.
You never hear from them again.
+1 3. ringmaster commented 18 hours ago

#1 yes, reacted on that too.

https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/peace/2010/summary/
0 4. snotraddict commented 5 hours ago

Interesting. 30% is kinda steep especially at the current phone prices but it has dropped dramatically. If the properties are as good as they say they are, and the costs come down even more, perhaps it'll work.
0 5. ComentAtor commented 4 hours ago

#3 two winning the Nobel Prize in Physics! :) in 2010 "for groundbreaking experiments regarding the two-dimensional material graphene