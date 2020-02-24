How wine corks are made
Have you ever wondered how wine bottle corks are made? Jamie Goode visits the Cork Supply factory in Portugal to see how planks of cork are turned into wine stoppers.
Comments
2. thundersnow commented 2 days ago
#1 Some of the newer synthetic corks that are being used in wine bottles now are a compound of real cork and some kind of synthetic material and apparently seal better than a real cork. They may use the scraps for those. Just a guess.
3. Thanny commented 2 days ago
#2 Pretty sure you're right about that. The actual synthetic corks are plastic and some kind of foam. There are composite corks which are obviously ground up cork bark held together with something. They're far superior to the actual synthetic ones, which are no longer liquid-tight after being pierced with a cork screw. Don't think they're any better than a whole piece of cork, though.
4. Judge-Jake commented 22 hours ago
Three people talking about cork ah.
+2 1. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago
Few questions...What happens to all the waste cork,....Do you think when you have worked in the cork factory for a while, that you start dreaming of corks, How much does a cork cost to buy?