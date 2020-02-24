How wine corks are made

Have you ever wondered how wine bottle corks are made? Jamie Goode visits the Cork Supply factory in Portugal to see how planks of cork are turned into wine stoppers.

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21141" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Why Apollo Astronauts Trained at a Nuclear Test Site
Walking on beautiful clean ice in Slovakian Mountains
HammerTime
Man Trying To Break Open Gate To Save Firefighters
Lunch Atop A Skyscraper: The Story Behind The 1932 Photo
Buggy fail

Comments

4 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake52 achievements

+2 1. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago

Imagine if your one purpose in life was to be a cork and you were dis-guarded as you weren't even good enough to do that:(

Few questions...What happens to all the waste cork,....Do you think when you have worked in the cork factory for a while, that you start dreaming of corks, How much does a cork cost to buy?
Picture of thundersnow58 achievements

+2 2. thundersnow commented 2 days ago

#1 Some of the newer synthetic corks that are being used in wine bottles now are a compound of real cork and some kind of synthetic material and apparently seal better than a real cork. They may use the scraps for those. Just a guess. :)
Picture of Thanny37 achievements

+3 3. Thanny commented 2 days ago

#2 Pretty sure you're right about that. The actual synthetic corks are plastic and some kind of foam. There are composite corks which are obviously ground up cork bark held together with something. They're far superior to the actual synthetic ones, which are no longer liquid-tight after being pierced with a cork screw. Don't think they're any better than a whole piece of cork, though.
Picture of Judge-Jake52 achievements

+1 4. Judge-Jake commented 22 hours ago

Three people talking about cork ah. :D