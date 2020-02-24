Birds on power lines
Comments
36
2. tomthecabinboy commented 2 days ago
Wonder if it was in Kentucky??
Kentucky Fried Starling Hmmmmm Might catch on!!
19
4. RobertTusk commented 1 day ago
If 2 birds touch wings in flight, their combined wingspans might be wide enough to span the gap between 2 high tension wires.
Poof!
52
5. Judge-Jake commented 22 hours ago
Well at least it was quick.
+1 1. hhakansson commented 2 days ago