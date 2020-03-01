Colour footage of the Tacoma Narrows bridge

The original Tacoma Narrows Bridge opened on July 1, 1940. It received its nickname "Galloping Gertie" because of the vertical movement of the deck observed by construction workers during windy conditions. The bridge became known for its pitching deck, and collapsed into Puget Sound the morning of November 7, 1940, under high wind conditions.Includes and explanation of how and why it happened, and a solution.

Comments

milanastern commented 11 hours ago

