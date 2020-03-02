A spectacular fireball (meteor) above Zagreb, Croatia, Feb 28th, 2020

A spectacular fireball (meteor) exploded over northern Balkans today at 10:34 local time (09:34 UTC), Feb 28th. There are numerous reports of a loud sonic boom with the accompanying shockwave, strong enough to be clearly seen on the seismographs as an earthquake!

You sure that wasn't North Korea testing one of it's Nukes? ;)
#1 Hmm.....that's a possibility I didn't think of! :|
Had heard about this but hadn't seen it yet. Thanks.