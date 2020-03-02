Standing 5 meters from the start of a Formula One race (best V8 sound)
The Valencia Region Tourist Board took me and a few other bloggers to the F1 race in Valencia. It was awesome standing so close to the start. The noise is insane.
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
3 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
19
2. RobertTusk commented 14 hours ago
That's my idea of hell.
44
3. snotraddict commented 2 hours ago
Wow, incredible!
+1 1. Judge-Jake commented 16 hours ago