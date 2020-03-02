Standing 5 meters from the start of a Formula One race (best V8 sound)

The Valencia Region Tourist Board took me and a few other bloggers to the F1 race in Valencia. It was awesome standing so close to the start. The noise is insane.

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21152" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

This firefighter hose can cut through brick and metal
Cat asking for a stroke
Origami gliders
That's One Crazy Illusion
World's Simplest Electric Train
The Levytator

Comments

3 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake52 achievements

+1 1. Judge-Jake commented 16 hours ago

Sound like my old Scalectric set. :D
Picture of RobertTusk19 achievements

0 2. RobertTusk commented 14 hours ago

That's my idea of hell.
Picture of snotraddict44 achievements

0 3. snotraddict commented 2 hours ago

Wow, incredible!