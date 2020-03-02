Genetic defect
But that isn't the reason I put this video up, the reason I did is the part where he starts talking about his lung function and leg strength, both of which I agree are undoubtedly genetic defects, the point is, he isn't going to be the only person with variations of these condition. Imagine if you are an athlete and have the lung capacity that this guy has or the strength in your legs that this guy has. You would have a major advantage over other athletes without extra training without the need to take steroids, potentially you could be unbeatable yet you would not be cheating in anyway. It does make me wonder how many athletes out there do have these genetic advantages, we, actually not me but some people revere them as gods, they earn an absolute fortune, live in absolute luxury when in fact all they have done has been to be born with these features. Makes you think doesn't.