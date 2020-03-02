Genetic defect

Picture of Judge-Jake52 achievements

0 1. Judge-Jake commented 16 hours ago

Before anyone comments about how long and possibly boring in places this video is, let me explain why I uploaded it. I have watched many of this guys guitar repair videos, he is a very skilled technician of acoustic often vintage guitars, if you have a prized acoustic, that has serious issues, even a broken neck, this guy could probably fix it, he is very skilled in this area. There are many of his videos on you tube and even if you are not interested in guitars or how they are put together, I'm sure you would be fascinated in his work.
But that isn't the reason I put this video up, the reason I did is the part where he starts talking about his lung function and leg strength, both of which I agree are undoubtedly genetic defects, the point is, he isn't going to be the only person with variations of these condition. Imagine if you are an athlete and have the lung capacity that this guy has or the strength in your legs that this guy has. You would have a major advantage over other athletes without extra training without the need to take steroids, potentially you could be unbeatable yet you would not be cheating in anyway. It does make me wonder how many athletes out there do have these genetic advantages, we, actually not me but some people revere them as gods, they earn an absolute fortune, live in absolute luxury when in fact all they have done has been to be born with these features. Makes you think doesn't. >:)
Picture of thundersnow58 achievements

+2 2. thundersnow commented 16 hours ago

Wow! That is long, but I will watch it soon. :)
Picture of Klemm37 achievements

0 3. Klemm commented 13 hours ago

Whyyy??? :(
#2 Dont do it. Waste of life.
Picture of krazeeeyez38 achievements

0 4. krazeeeyez commented 5 hours ago

I watched the whole thing twice on mute (accidentally) and I have to say it was a bit boring 8-)