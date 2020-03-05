Mastiff Competing At Dog Agility
A crowd favorite mastiff during the agility portion of the Rocky Mountain Cluster Dog Show at The National Western Complex in Denver, Colorado.
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
5 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
44
3. snotraddict commented 2 days ago
#1 and #2 It's so great. I heard a timer go off @ 1:03 . Did he run out of time? I don't think he cares. So funny.
Solid find TS.
Solid find TS.
58
4. thundersnow commented 1 day ago
He did this on his own time, doesn't care about competing, and doesn't understand why everyone is making such a big deal about it.
36
5. tomthecabinboy commented 16 hours ago
Did you spot the 64oz steak she had in her hand?
+2 1. Klemm commented 2 days ago
Looked like he was going to fall asleep any minute