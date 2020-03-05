Mastiff Competing At Dog Agility

A crowd favorite mastiff during the agility portion of the Rocky Mountain Cluster Dog Show at The National Western Complex in Denver, Colorado.

Comments

5 comments posted so far.

Expand all comments

Picture of Klemm37 achievements

+2 1. Klemm commented 2 days ago

That was pretty funny.
Looked like he was going to fall asleep any minute :P
Picture of Dennyboy38 achievements

+1 2. Dennyboy commented 2 days ago

#1 Well he didn't seem to be in a hurry...:D
Picture of snotraddict44 achievements

+1 3. snotraddict commented 2 days ago

#1 and #2 It's so great. I heard a timer go off @ 1:03 . Did he run out of time? I don't think he cares. So funny.:D:D

Solid find TS.
Picture of thundersnow58 achievements

+1 4. thundersnow commented 1 day ago

He did this on his own time, doesn't care about competing, and doesn't understand why everyone is making such a big deal about it. :D
Picture of tomthecabinboy36 achievements

0 5. tomthecabinboy commented 16 hours ago

Did you spot the 64oz steak she had in her hand?