Rare footage of the final stages of an early Corona virus
Corona virus CVBR1 nicknamed the Buddy Rich Virus from several years ago, attacks the neuronal membrane of the Brain causing extreme changes in personality from calm to total extrovert, this poor fellow thought he could fly just after this video, jumped out of the window and fell 5 feet to his death.
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
3 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
18
54
3. ringmaster commented 1 day ago
This is not what I pictured when reading the description...
+1 1. Pepperoni39 commented 2 days ago