Crash landing in soybean field after bird strike. Sixchuter SR7XL 13 Sept 13 See description...
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
3 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
15
36
3. tomthecabinboy commented 16 hours ago
Him - Hold On
Him - Hold On
Him - Hold On
Her - No if is ok by you I think I might let go and plunge to my death.
Him - Hold On
Him - Hold On
Her - No if is ok by you I think I might let go and plunge to my death.
+1 1. Dennyboy commented 1 day ago