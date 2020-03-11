Wuhan Market

Is there any wonder the Chinese are the source of so many viruses associated with animals.
:warning: These images can me shocking to some viewers :warning:

Comments

0 1. snotraddict commented 3 days ago

Disturbing. It's pretty incredible there seems to be no flies present.
0 2. Geekster (admin) commented 3 days ago

A wise person once said " some cultures are better than others" . Seems just about right.
+1 3. Dennyboy commented 3 days ago

Remember this the next time you order that takeaway.
+1 4. ComentAtor commented 3 days ago

we are diffrent?
+2 5. Judge-Jake commented 3 days ago

Very hard to watch. China and many other countries need to get their fecking acts together and stop a) this appalling cruelty and b) these totally unsatisfactory conditions. Just think one of those sellers or one of his or her customers is responsible for closing down an entire country, killing and infecting potentially millions of people. I certainly hope when Covid-19 in finally under control that the world looks very closely at country like China who's government allow gathering of these kinds of markets. They need to banned and policed very heavily. :(:(:(:(:(:(:(:(:(:(:(:(:(:(:(
+3 6. thundersnow commented 3 days ago

Very disturbing, and very sad, couldn't even watch all of it. That would mean, if one market operates like that, most likely other ones operate like that too. I realize some of it may not be factual and unbiased reporting, but nevertheless, the disregard for animals is appalling. :S:x:(
+2 7. krazeeeyez commented 3 days ago

Wuhan or not, this aint acceptable. :'(

Stop the cruel and greedy behaviour! Where is these seller's conscience? :x
+4 8. mosfet23 commented 2 days ago

Unforgivable Cruelty!
+1 9. krazeeeyez commented 2 days ago

Imagine if Geekster caught the virus and this was the last ever video posted on Snotr...

(Hope not Geekster, stay strong! Wash your hands!!)
+2 10. nomaddaf commented 19 hours ago

A brigade of marines couldn't drag me kicking and screaming into any part of Asia. Besides being a shit hole, those animals will eat literally anything and are responsible for nearly every extinction or near extinction. Here in the 21st century they still think everything is magic or an aphrodisiac as if 4.463 billion of them just aren't enough. .