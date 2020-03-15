Wuppertal, Germany Schwebebahn

Located in the hills of Wuppertal Germany is a unique suspended railway which opened in 1901. This is the oldest monorail system in the world and the only one of its kind. It is amazing to see how this centuries old transportation is still providing fast, efficient, smooth, pollution free, traffic free transportation today! The new trains which entered service in 2017 are sleek and modern. They have a sightseers window in the back perfect for viewing the river and city from above!

