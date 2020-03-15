Wuppertal, Germany Schwebebahn

Located in the hills of Wuppertal Germany is a unique suspended railway which opened in 1901. This is the oldest monorail system in the world and the only one of its kind. It is amazing to see how this centuries old transportation is still providing fast, efficient, smooth, pollution free, traffic free transportation today! The new trains which entered service in 2017 are sleek and modern. They have a sightseers window in the back perfect for viewing the river and city from above!

RobertTusk commented 18 hours ago

Nice to see a city with good public transport and no litter or graffiti.
Wuppertal is similar in size to New Orleans or Anaheim CA.
ringmaster commented 15 hours ago

How many passengers do they transport annually and what percentage do they make of the total traffic?
nomaddaf commented 11 hours ago

Wonderfully practical, hideous eyesore. That thing utterly destroyed the skyline. I hope it's the last of it's kind.