Coronavirus: quarantined Italians sing from balconies to lift spirits

People across Italy have been singing from their balconies in an effort to keep up morale as the country faces the worst coronavirus outbreak outside China. Italy’s 60 million citizens were placed under lockdown to halt the spread of a virus that has so far claimed over 1,000 lives in the country

0 1. RobertTusk commented 4 hours ago

Can't see that happening in New Jersey.