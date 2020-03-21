How This Guy Balances Impossible Rock Structures
Michael Grab's mind-bending rock formations aren't held together by glue or steel rods. Shockingly, his rock piles are stacked using only the laws of gravity. Michael's rock formations have taken the internet by storm, and brought an even greater attention to rock balancing. Find out just how Michael makes the seemingly impossible, possible.
Comments
