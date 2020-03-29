Engel von Rammstein

Engel by Rammstein, arr. by Oliver Gies, VOICES - Landesjugendchor Vorarlberg at the concert "Voices for kids" on October the 30th, 2016

RobertTusk commented 3 days ago

Culture is alive and thriving in Germany.
Judge-Jake commented 3 days ago

Wow haven't got a clue what they were singing but I liked it a very lot. :)
andreas0816 commented 3 days ago

Intesterestingly this is originally a more or less Hard Rock Song, with very dark undertones. Here is the original video by them: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2rQzv8OWEY