Engel von Rammstein
Engel by Rammstein, arr. by Oliver Gies, VOICES - Landesjugendchor Vorarlberg at the concert "Voices for kids" on October the 30th, 2016
Comments
52
2. Judge-Jake commented 3 days ago
Wow haven't got a clue what they were singing but I liked it a very lot.
38
3. andreas0816 commented 3 days ago
Intesterestingly this is originally a more or less Hard Rock Song, with very dark undertones. Here is the original video by them: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2rQzv8OWEY
+2 1. RobertTusk commented 3 days ago