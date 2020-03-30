Walking the dog in Italy
There's always a way to walk the dog
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
6 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
52
2. Judge-Jake commented 1 day ago
I th'nk that's whats actually called Hanging the dog in Italy, maybe she needs to get a harness, fuck me.
44
3. snotraddict commented 20 hours ago
#1 and #2 Calm down, he did seem to be bothered by it.
58
4. thundersnow commented 18 hours ago
Would have been a good video without the ridiculous laughter in the background.
44
5. snotraddict commented 13 hours ago
#3 didn't
+3 1. Judge-Jake commented 1 day ago