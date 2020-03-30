Walking the dog in Italy

There's always a way to walk the dog

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21200" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Shortage? What shortage?
Shortage? What shortage?
Ignoring physical laws in stop motion
Barred Owl Hunting a Chipmunk - Epic Pursuit in Daylight
Woman’s bills surge after mystery thief steals her electricity | A Current Affair
Underwater Creatures

Comments

6 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake52 achievements

+3 1. Judge-Jake commented 1 day ago

I think that's whats actually called Hanging the dog in Italy, maybe she needs to get a harness, fuck me. :S
Picture of Judge-Jake52 achievements

0 2. Judge-Jake commented 1 day ago

I th'nk that's whats actually called Hanging the dog in Italy, maybe she needs to get a harness, fuck me. :S
Picture of snotraddict44 achievements

0 3. snotraddict commented 20 hours ago

#1 and #2 ;) Calm down, he did seem to be bothered by it.
Picture of thundersnow58 achievements

0 4. thundersnow commented 18 hours ago

Would have been a good video without the ridiculous laughter in the background. :x
Picture of snotraddict44 achievements

+1 5. snotraddict commented 13 hours ago

#3 didn't
Picture of nomaddaf22 achievements

+1 6. nomaddaf commented 8 hours ago

#1 Blow it up. It did have a harness on.