420kg ( 925 lb ) Giant Firework Shell Story | The YONSHAKUDAMA

Japan's Fireworks Town is Katakai, Niigata Prefecture, and they host an annual festival dedicated to launching them high into the sky over scenic rice paddies. How big are they? The bigger, the better!

That's the spirit!

