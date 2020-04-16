Fast Workers - Amazing People Skills
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
4 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
44
2. snotraddict commented 5 days ago
I've tried the window washing method and I'm never that smooth or end up with that quality. The parts I did well look great, but I can never get it 100%.
38
3. krazeeeyez commented 4 days ago
Speed = more money for the boss. These guys must be under a lot of stress
52
4. Judge-Jake commented 3 days ago
no one should have to work that quickly.
0 1. Klemm commented 5 days ago