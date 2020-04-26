How .22LR Ammo is Made

We were offered a rare glimpse into Federal's rimfire plant in Anoka, MN to watch how .22 LR ammunition is made. We all know the basic components involved -- each cartridge consists of a case with primer, propellant, and a bullet. Watching them all come together on a massive scale with a choreographed dance of modern automated machinery is a surprisingly gratifying experience.

