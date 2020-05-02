Covid-19? Burn!
2. Sowshul-Meeja commented 3 days ago
American televangelist Kenneth Copeland, who recently claimed that the coronavirus pandemic will be “over much sooner you think” because “Christian people all over this country praying have overwhelmed it,” has summoned the “wind of God” to destroy the novel coronavirus during a recent sermon.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/kenneth-copeland-blow-coronavirus-pray-sermon-trump-televangelist-a9448561.html
3. Judge-Jake commented 3 days ago
What I will never understand is why a certain percentage of Americans 40%+ I believe) believe all that bullshit, you only have to look at the guy to know that he is either a) Insane b) A con man or c) Both. Wake up America we have nothing like this in the UK. Well actually we do have a guy claiming to be a self confessed minister selling a piece of string and a small bottle of liquid for £91 that protects you from Covid (oh no it doesn't!!!). Bishop Climate Wiseman (he's not a real bishop, but that's what he calls himself) He's definitely sold £90.000 worth of this crap to over a thousand poor deluded idiots, desperate to not join the dead.
It's very simple people if god can do anything and lets face it you believe that he can do anything don't you, then why do you have to play games with him and why do you have to give any money to anyone for his services. God made the world didn't he, so he doesn't need money, he can make money if he wants out of thin air, like he did with the fish and he can give money to these evangelists, you don't need to give it to them. And as for Covid-19 well come on guys it can't have escaped gods notice that people are dying from this virus all over the world in huge quantities, if he has any power he can just get rid of it, like he didn't when the Spanish Flu killed in excess of 20.000.000 people world wide. How many people would have asked god to get rid of that? A fair few you be sure. One possibility of course is that when god made the world, he suddenly went deaf and blind, either way save your prayers, we're on our own, just don't waste your money giving anything to these (unts who claim thhey can bring you divine intervention, all bollocks.
4. andreas0816 commented 2 days ago
The other option is, that SHE is a bitch
6. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago
#5 Firstly the words rap song and great were never designed to go together but more important than that is why not make a serious point. Someone chose this televangelist as fair game to make a funny rap song, so why not take it a further step and point out that he and all the others like him are con artists, while-ever people are giving their hard earned money to these morons spreading their crap people should be spreading the word that they are taking advantage of delusion people who let themselves be manipulated by them. If one person wakes up and smells the roses it's got to be worth it.
7. s1nn0cence commented 1 day ago
Quite entertaining.
Also, that guy looks creepy af.
8. Judge-Jake commented 15 hours ago
He never blinks and is worth nearly a billion dollars, when I say worth I'm being ironic, he's worth nothing. I'm seriously thinking about becoming a reporter and interviewing him, he has a tendency if you say something he doesn't like to pull a really angry face and get right in your face, that is all I would need to to punch him so hard for invading my personal space that he would see little Jesus's spinning around his ugly face.
9. ComentAtor commented 4 hours ago
#6 AMEN! - great rap song?
and yes , sadly, we are not idiot proof here either... we have the Gazer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fX0HeJJfp4k
0 1. Judge-Jake commented 4 days ago