Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti's Press Conference Is Contradicted By A Video Of LAPD's Violence
Comments
2. Abdullah54 commented 5 days ago
1: So what? Nothing changes. Nobody from government cares. As police you can murder the guy in plain sight and be free in most cases. People forget, have other interest over time don't have the time and will to pursue the case till the end and challenge investigateros, judges and politicians. And before the elections? They will praise the new leader who would allow the same to happen. Feedback from people probably needs some lead to be heard.
3. nomaddaf commented 5 days ago
Utter bullshit. What the hell are they protesting? The cop was fired,arrested, and charged. Furthermore those around him were fired arrested and charged. What the hell are they protesting? What exactly do they want? In chicago alone there have been 1086 people shot and wounded and it's only mid june. Almost exclusively black on black shootings. 241 killed ! Where is the outrage for that? It is literally safer to be a soldier in afghanistan and iraq than a black man in chicago. This is pure propaganda. Congratulations America! You have managed to make a hero out of a carer criminal with a lengthy criminal history that includes five years in prison for armed robbery whose greatest accomplishment in life was committing yet another crime then fighting the arresting officers to the point that a bad cop snapped and killed him. Now they are parading his body around as if he were a war hero. I 90% of us wouldn't let that piece of trash in our homes if he were still alive. His life literally didn't matter. Here is a little dose of reality...... https://heyjackass.com/ also read this...... https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2019/sep/08/truth-about-black-deaths/
4. Judge-Jake commented 4 days ago
#3 Is that True Nomaddaf did he spend 5 years in jail for armed robbery?
5. snotraddict commented 4 days ago
#4 If my source is correct, he knocked on the door where a pregnant lady was, barged into her home, held a gun to her belly while his thug buddies looted her home. She didn’t really have anything. I think they ended up taking a phone or something, but, it sounds like it.
On the day of his death, he was trying to pass phoney money at a local store. He also had Fentanyl (Chinese probably) in his system which may have been a contributor. Evidently it’s known throughout the user community that if you pass out when using the drug, make sure your head is back, otherwise you can stop breaking.
I suspect the cop might be let off and we may see another round of this mess. A police officer’s job is very difficult and jurors give them latitude to do their jobs. They are fiercely protected by their unions who contribute heavily to politicians. And since the guy was on drugs, it might be pretty easy to put doubt in a jurors mind.
#3 Correction, America’s media and politicians made a this POS a hero. It’s always interesting how BLM attaches themselves to shady characters. They still cling to Ferguson that has been clearly shown it wasn’t a “hands up don’t shoot” scenario yet is still peddled that way in the media. If this problem really is so prevalent as you claim, can’t you find better examples to highlight?
6. Sowshul-Meeja commented 4 days ago
All black people are saints and we should cherish the role they play in our society.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hz7CYw8ge8s
7. sux2bu commented 2 days ago
Floyd had gone to prison 5 times ,the first one for robbery with a gun,
the others were mostly for drugs until the last one for
five years, like snotraddict said. The gun to the pregnant woman's
belly was the most heinous act. When the police first approached him at
the store where he was trying to pass fake $20 bills he dropped a
small bag with white powder from his pocket that landed right at his feet.
Toxicology Findings:
Blood samples collected at 9:00 p.m. on May 25th, before Floyd died, tested positive for the following, the autopsy report states. (Quantities are given for those who are medically inclined.)
Fentanyl 11 ng/mL
Norfentanyl 5.6 ng/mL
4-ANPP 0.65 ng/mL
Methamphetamine 19 ng/mL
Various types of THC: 11-Hydroxy Delta-9 THC 1.2 ng/mL; Delta-9 Carboxy THC 42 ng/mL; Delta-9 THC 2.9 ng/mL
Cotinine positive
Caffeine positive
A urine drug screen tested positive for presumptive positive for cannabinoids, amphetamines, and fentanyl/metabolite.
A urine drug screen also confirmed free morphine of 86 ng/mL.
0 1. ringmaster commented 5 days ago