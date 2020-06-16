Tesla Autopilot is better than you think! Here's why.

+2 1. andreas0816 commented 13 hours ago

I am impressed, but the main problem remains: If the system does NOT understand something, it relies on the driver to do the right thing. Which won't work, because you have not being paying attention, because it is too boring. Result: Accident.
Picture of snotraddict44 achievements

0 2. snotraddict commented 11 hours ago

Very interesting behind the scenes look.

#1 very boring. I don't anticipate using it in my lifetime. I like the act of driving. It's pleasurable much of the time. Perhaps in bumper to bumper traffic it might make sense.
Picture of woodhatch49 achievements

0 3. woodhatch commented 6 hours ago

#1 and #2, it does seem boring and although it appears very clever, I agree that driver awareness is at a low because of reliance on the computer. If not reliant, why have it. Driving is part of your life so why not enjoy it. Unless you are paying attention, you are not in control and that is dangerous. In the event of an accident, who is responsible? A computer? The manufacturer? The driver? And what is to say the driver was in control and had the accident but then blamed the computer.
Sonmetimes good ideas have fatal flaws. Yin and Yang.
Picture of Judge-Jake52 achievements

0 4. Judge-Jake commented 3 hours ago

The test will be when these systems prove to be so good that driver intervention is not required and safety levels increase to such a degree that accidents just don't happen. New designs for cities keeping pedestrians away from roads, speeds will increase, destination times will be shortened, no pollution levels, carbon footprints down to nothing and then you won't have a choice whether you drive or not, you just won't have the option. You will have to go to a track to drive a variety of old cars for a few hours, but no one will know how to drive, you will have to be taught to drive even an automatic electric car. All the petrol and diesels will be long gone or in museums, people will eventually lose interest in going to see those, they will be irrelevant to life in the future...... Just a thought :(|)