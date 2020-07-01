Lamb Of God - Ghost Walking (Stefanie Stuber) _ The Voice of Germany 2019 _ Blinds

Only in germany will you get a 4 chair turn for a lamb of god cover lol

Comments

0 1. Judge-Jake commented 24 hours ago

Need some subtitles. :S
0 2. Pepperoni39 commented 1 hour ago

#1 Short Version:
The first thing Mark Forster said is: "I'm so excited to see who you go to!"
According to the usual "What is your name, where do you come from etc." Stefanie asked the coaches who was musically flexible. She wanted her to present one of her own songs in a different version.
Rae didn't do well, Mark Foster did very well and won.