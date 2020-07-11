Social Justice Warriors, Bias Response Team

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21245" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

FAKE DEAF-MUTE & PETITION SCAM IN EUROPE. DON'T FALL FOR THIS!
Inbred Family-The Whitakers
Lamb Of God - Ghost Walking (Stefanie Stuber) _ The Voice of Germany 2019 _ Blinds
Dashcam accidents compilation
The Feynman Technique
Nicholas Winton Saved 669 Children During The Holocaust...

Comments

2 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake52 achievements

0 1. Judge-Jake commented 21 hours ago

Well that was especially crap wasn't it, do we need to send in some new videos Snotr?
Picture of kawett44 achievements

0 2. kawett commented 16 hours ago

Did you get triggered #1 ? :P