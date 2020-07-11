FAKE DEAF-MUTE & PETITION SCAM IN EUROPE. DON'T FALL FOR THIS!

Are you travelling to Europe? Please be aware of this scam! Watch the FULL video to avoid. These people are absolutely disgusting, pretending to be deaf-mute just to collect money for THEMSELVES. They are not part of any charity. Watch out in every major European city.

