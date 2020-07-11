FAKE DEAF-MUTE & PETITION SCAM IN EUROPE. DON'T FALL FOR THIS!
Are you travelling to Europe? Please be aware of this scam! Watch the FULL video to avoid. These people are absolutely disgusting, pretending to be deaf-mute just to collect money for THEMSELVES. They are not part of any charity. Watch out in every major European city.
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
2 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
19
2. Abdullah54 commented 18 hours ago
#1: Well, the issue is that people pay them voluntarily despite the fraudulent pretext. In some countries there must be a registration for any such fund raising in the streets so they can be pursued for violating that municipal/state code but the penalty for breaking it is very symbolic.
0 1. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago