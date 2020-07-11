FAKE DEAF-MUTE & PETITION SCAM IN EUROPE. DON'T FALL FOR THIS!

Are you travelling to Europe? Please be aware of this scam! Watch the FULL video to avoid. These people are absolutely disgusting, pretending to be deaf-mute just to collect money for THEMSELVES. They are not part of any charity. Watch out in every major European city.

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21247" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

This Is Not What You Want To See While Looking Out A Window In A Plane
Turtles Love Watermelon!
Deadly Oasis In The Sahara Desert
Whale Watchers Get Up Close And Personal With Giant Humpback Whale
Octopus Dreaming
Ornithopter

Comments

2 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake52 achievements

0 1. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago

Where are all the police in Prague, these shits could be arrested on the spot. The real crime here that needs addressing is that too few people will get to find out in time that this sum exists. Maybe there should be large screens up in all the major cities and people paid to film these criminals in action and their video's put instantly on the screens for everyone to see.
Picture of Abdullah5419 achievements

0 2. Abdullah54 commented 18 hours ago

#1: Well, the issue is that people pay them voluntarily despite the fraudulent pretext. In some countries there must be a registration for any such fund raising in the streets so they can be pursued for violating that municipal/state code but the penalty for breaking it is very symbolic.