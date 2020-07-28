Germany’s Insane Hover Jet Transport: The Do 31 Story

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21256" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Knock Knock
Monster magnet meets blood...
One of these days in Scotland
Big ships and small boats fight for limited space at the Dhaka ferry terminal.
MOST UNBELIEVABLE RUN OUT EVER?!! 8-BALL POOL IN REAL LIFE!
Butterfly and cat

Comments

1 comment posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

0 1. Judge-Jake commented 1 day ago

Fascinating story, really enjoyed that Snotr.