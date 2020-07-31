How We Planned to go to Mars by 1982 - The early Manned Missions

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21257" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Honey in space
Whiteboard Clock
Mom convincing daughter that raptor is not scary
Drawing timelapse: a bottle of Oddka vodka
Crankin' Up the 3-String Shovel Guitar!
Getting out of quicksand is harder than you think.

Comments

1 comment posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

0 1. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago

I used to dream that someone would make a website just for me and now I've got one I'm feeling like Noddy No Mates. Doing nothing for my self esteem this. I wouldn't even mind arguing with a person of religion at the moment..Heeeeeeeeeeeeeeeellllllpppppppppp. 8-)