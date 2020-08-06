BRAINSTORM -OR- GREEN NEEDLE
3. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago
Back to the important stuff, can't make out what the first sound is but the second to me is Green Needle or I need who
Back to the important stuff, can't make out what the first sound is but the second to me is Green Needle or I need who
4. Thanny commented 2 days ago
#3 It's all the exact same sound, over and over. I heard "green needle" first. Then, after reading the title again and figuring out what the point was, was able to hear "brainstorm". I now hear whichever one I decide it will be beforehand. If I let it play without thinking, it tends to be the last one I chose to hear.
Unlike with the "Yanny/Laurel" case, I can't simultaneously hear both.
