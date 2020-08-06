Stephen Fry's milk trick in QI
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
5 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
37
54
3. ringmaster commented 2 days ago
The worst thing I can say about Stephen Fry, he is not Sandy Toksvig. The best about him, he is Stephen.
The worst about Sandy? She is not Stephen. The best about her is that she is Sandy.
They all have their qualities that I appreciate for various reasons and I endure what I miss about them.
The worst about Sandy? She is not Stephen. The best about her is that she is Sandy.
They all have their qualities that I appreciate for various reasons and I endure what I miss about them.
39
4. krazeeeyez commented 14 hours ago
Anyone know what happened to Thundersnow? She hasn't commented in 117 days. The site is collapsing without her input
53
5. Judge-Jake commented 14 hours ago
#4 No hope she is OK, maybe Covid-19 is keeping her busy, she's a nurse in the USA. I do agree though the site is collapsing, I'm very often the only one commenting on the site. I still tune daily.
#3 You been out in the sun for too long today by any chance
#2 Funnily enough although I can see the show I stopped watching in completely since Stephen Fry left, I'm not a fan of Sandy don't know why, can't like everyone I guess. Having said that I did watch last nights episode as there was bugger all else on any of the other channels and it wasn't too bad.
#3 You been out in the sun for too long today by any chance
#2 Funnily enough although I can see the show I stopped watching in completely since Stephen Fry left, I'm not a fan of Sandy don't know why, can't like everyone I guess. Having said that I did watch last nights episode as there was bugger all else on any of the other channels and it wasn't too bad.
0 1. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago