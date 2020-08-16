How Helen Keller Learned to Talk

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21264" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>
You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:
add Add another recipient
1 comment posted so far.
Login to add a comment.
Expand all comments
keyboard_arrow_left newer
older keyboard_arrow_right
Category:
Other
Published:
2 days ago
Submitted by:
manro
Views:
216
Rating:
(10 votes)
Length:
3:10 minutes
Filesize:
18 megabytes
Dimensions:
640 × 480 px
0 1. camoga commented 15 hours ago