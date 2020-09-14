Acro Yoga on the Tallest Chimney in Europe (360m)
DD Squad
39
2. krazeeeyez commented 3 days ago
#1 oh great. Was just thinking of moving to India. cheers
19
3. Abdullah54 commented 3 days ago
#1 Would you accept the challenge to move that chimney 10m without letting it fall down?
39
4. krazeeeyez commented 1 day ago
Hey who got rid of the spam? now me and Abdullah's comments don't make any sense
53
5. Judge-Jake commented 1 day ago
I appreciate one answer would be "Why not" but WHY?
+2 1. seldomseen77 commented 4 days ago
"A high chimney was required for the site to ensure that [coal] emissions were removed from the deep, narrow valley under all weather conditions."