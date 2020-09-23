Sugar Plum Fairy by Tchaikovsky

GlassDuo

Comments

4 comments posted so far.

Expand all comments

Picture of Klemm37 achievements

0 1. Klemm commented 2 days ago

Bald enterntainment :D
Picture of krazeeeyez39 achievements

0 2. krazeeeyez commented 2 days ago

What kind of sorcery is this
Picture of seldomseen7743 achievements

+1 3. seldomseen77 commented 2 days ago

I can do better, hold my beer...

...actually no way I need the glass.
Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

0 4. Judge-Jake commented 1 day ago

Lovely way to start the day. I wonder how they celebrate at the end of a concert...glass of brandy maybe? <3