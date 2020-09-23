Sugar Plum Fairy by Tchaikovsky
GlassDuo
Comments
39
2. krazeeeyez commented 2 days ago
What kind of sorcery is this
43
3. seldomseen77 commented 2 days ago
I can do better, hold my beer...
...actually no way I need the glass.
53
4. Judge-Jake commented 1 day ago
Lovely way to start the day. I wonder how they celebrate at the end of a concert...glass of brandy maybe?
0 1. Klemm commented 2 days ago