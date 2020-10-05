Slav lads cover songs in dorm room

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21274" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Incredible "Toilet" plant | Attenborough 60 Years in the wild
The hay burns quickly
Helping hands in Philadelphia
Milk. White Poison or Healthy Drink?
Why construction takes forever
This Is What Happens When A Semi-Truck Full Of Bees Flips Over On A Highway

Comments

4 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Dennyboy38 achievements

0 1. Dennyboy commented 4 days ago

Deffo a foot-tapper...:)
Picture of krazeeeyez39 achievements

0 2. krazeeeyez commented 3 days ago

Hey this is an old snotr classic! love it. :D
Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

0 3. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago

Yes I remember this from way back, wonder what the guys are doing now, hope they are still playing. :)
Picture of thundersnow58 achievements

0 4. thundersnow commented 1 day ago

Yeah, I think I submitted that long ago, still love it. Thanks Geekster for sharing. <3