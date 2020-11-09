Dog eats Bean Burrito in 1 second

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21293" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Manhole Explosion
The extraordinary final test to become a Shaolin Master
This is why those yellow poles are installed in lots of places
Amazing Drawing On a Blackboard
Monster magnet meets blood...
MOST UNBELIEVABLE RUN OUT EVER?!! 8-BALL POOL IN REAL LIFE!

Comments

1 comment posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

0 1. Judge-Jake commented 22 hours ago

Didn't even touch the sides :D