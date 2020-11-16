BIGGEST PIZZA SLICE IN THE WORLD

8 feet giant pizza slice made at home.

Comments

Klemm

1. Klemm commented 3 days ago

Eugh. That looks disgusting
Judge-Jake

2. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago

Surely by definition a slice should come from a whole. 8-)

If that is being accepted as a world record then surly I could make a two foot piece and called it the worlds largest 10th of a pizza slice? ;)
SharaiLibascom

3. SharaiLibascom commented 10 hours ago

Nice sharing, Thanks for sharing this type of posts, How many peoples like this post? Please tell me, also Good News for you, SALES ARE BEGIN! get ready for abaya collection in karachi
MrLogical

4. MrLogical commented 6 hours ago

Why do people both doing things like this? It's just so so stupid.

#2. Completely agree.