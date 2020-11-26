Russia in 15 seconds

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21305" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Amazing Drawing On a Blackboard
Knock Knock
memorable dessert
Man Finds 50,000 Bees In His Home And Decides To Rescue Them
Close call
Sky Diver Dodges Death Double Malfunction

Comments

1 comment posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

+1 1. Judge-Jake commented 9 hours ago

I hardly dare ask if this is 1920 or 2020?